Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 601 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,137 shares of the company's stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC's holdings in Novartis were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company's stock worth $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company's stock worth $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company's stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Novartis by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 677,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,395,000 after buying an additional 340,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. upgraded shares of Novartis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.50.

Novartis stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,466. The stock has a market cap of $196.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company's revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

