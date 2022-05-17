Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 645 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $355,066,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,467,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.41. 664,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,996. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.06.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

