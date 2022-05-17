Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,909 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.29% of Ingevity worth $36,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth $231,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NYSE NGVT opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

About Ingevity (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.