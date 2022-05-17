Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ingredion stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.55. 335,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average is $92.03. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 42.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

