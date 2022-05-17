Insider Buying: Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,053,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,899,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coty by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 10,639,425 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after buying an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

