Insider Buying: Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO Purchases 996 Shares of Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ CUTR traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.05. 308,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,731. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $908.06 million, a PE ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CUTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.
About Cutera (Get Rating)
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.
