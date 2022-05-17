Insider Buying: Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO Purchases 996 Shares of Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CUTR traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.05. 308,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,731. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $908.06 million, a PE ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Cutera by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

