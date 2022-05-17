Insider Buying: Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) Director Laurie Keating acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IMRX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. 80,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,450. Immuneering Co. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

