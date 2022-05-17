Insider Buying: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Purchases 273,128 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 273,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at $35,103,316.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PRCH traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $4.23. 2,843,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

