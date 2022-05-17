Insider Buying: VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Director Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) Director Marshall S. Geller bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 192,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VRME traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,349. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.01.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). VerifyMe had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 408.69%.

VRME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised VerifyMe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

