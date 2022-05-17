Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells 961 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) COO Samuel Zales sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $24,217.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at $10,165,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00.

CARG stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.33. 1,264,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,521. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $332,000.

Several analysts have commented on CARG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

