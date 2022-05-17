Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 33,750 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $526,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FRSH stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.02. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 119.5% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 200.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,429,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

