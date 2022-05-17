Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $37.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $1,456,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GO shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

