Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 116,072 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $1,797,955.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,368,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,152,581.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $932,122.40.

On Monday, May 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 76,997 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $1,050,239.08.

On Friday, April 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $1,331,246.91.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $1,202,957.42.

On Monday, April 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 96,388 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,376,420.64.

On Friday, April 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,106,942.04.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,014,140.72.

On Monday, April 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,873 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,373,976.58.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 48,898 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $711,465.90.

Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 1,192,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.26. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.