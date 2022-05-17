Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 5,491 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56.

On Monday, March 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. 15,979,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,586,698. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Pinterest by 108.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pinterest by 24.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pinterest by 42.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Pinterest by 5.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 98,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

