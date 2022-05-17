Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 5,491 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56.
- On Monday, March 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79.
Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. 15,979,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,586,698. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Pinterest by 108.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pinterest by 24.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pinterest by 42.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Pinterest by 5.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 98,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
