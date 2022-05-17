Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells 23,333 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

