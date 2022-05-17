Insider Selling: Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) CFO Sells 5,042 Shares of Stock

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $138,100.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,957.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ZWS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,565,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $66,935,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

