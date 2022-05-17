Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Citigroup

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $350.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.86.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $196.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.96 and its 200 day moving average is $257.79.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Insulet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Insulet by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Insulet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

