International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 599 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

