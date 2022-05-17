International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,436,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,373,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 353,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,099,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,668,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,299.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,501.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,573.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,242.71 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

