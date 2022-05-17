International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 212.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,618,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

