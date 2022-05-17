International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

