International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

