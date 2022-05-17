International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,055 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LVS opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

