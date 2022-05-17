International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $35,390.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,125 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 205,189 shares of company stock valued at $820,670 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.