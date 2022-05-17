International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $312,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 135.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 848,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,738,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 in the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SOFI stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.