International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $312,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 135.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 848,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,738,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.
SOFI stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
SoFi Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
