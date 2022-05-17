International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,513 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,161,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,092 shares of company stock worth $500,909. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

