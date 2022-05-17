inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get inTEST alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,594. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews purchased 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,705.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,600 shares in the company, valued at $594,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at $691,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile (Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.