inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,594. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.
In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews purchased 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,705.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,600 shares in the company, valued at $594,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at $691,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.
inTEST Company Profile (Get Rating)
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
