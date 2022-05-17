Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 million.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Intevac news, Director David S. Dury purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $124,350. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intevac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intevac by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intevac by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Intevac by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

