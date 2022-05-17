Inverse Finance (INV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $539,943.00

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $539,943.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $95.56 or 0.00316649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

