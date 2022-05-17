Inverse Finance (INV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $549,256.00

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $92.53 or 0.00308439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $8.67 million and $549,256.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00195532 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000501 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

