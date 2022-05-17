Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Lifted by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,622 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $32,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,740 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 613,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period.

BKLN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 377,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,511,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

