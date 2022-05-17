Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,616 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

