Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $54,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 364,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

