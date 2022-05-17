Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 over the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,148,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,346,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $36.60. 590,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 0.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

