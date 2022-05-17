Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.78.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 over the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $36.60. 590,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 0.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.