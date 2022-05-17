IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Benchmark

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 208.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. IonQ has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $809,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

