IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

