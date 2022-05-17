iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,895,000 after acquiring an additional 191,822 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 506,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,083,000 after acquiring an additional 337,744 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.203 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

