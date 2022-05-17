iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.47

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.47 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 2265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $270,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

