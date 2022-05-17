iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,946,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

