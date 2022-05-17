iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Cable Hill Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $40,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $122.04. 1,407,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.00. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

