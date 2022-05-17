iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGGet Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,133,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,246,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,956,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,688,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,938,000.

IMCG traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,383. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.19. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

