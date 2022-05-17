iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWJV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,258,000.

EWJV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. 1,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,054. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

