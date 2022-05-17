iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $104.87

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.87 and last traded at $104.87, with a volume of 17959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

