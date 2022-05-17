iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,201 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

