iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.63. 5,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,713. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.81. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

