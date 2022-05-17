iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.57. 106,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.95 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

