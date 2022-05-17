iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $32,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,233. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.59 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

