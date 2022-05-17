iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Lifted by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,336,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,801 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $62,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. 8,595,347 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

