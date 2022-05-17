iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) to report $34.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for iSun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $38.75 million. iSun posted sales of $4.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 690.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iSun will report full year sales of $151.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $165.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $202.50 million, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iSun.

ISUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on iSun from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on iSun in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iSun by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in iSun by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in iSun by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iSun by 21.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iSun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

iSun stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. 192,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.40. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

