Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Downgraded by CLSA to “Underperform”

CLSA lowered shares of Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ISUZY stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

