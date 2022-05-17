Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Downgraded by CLSA to “Underperform”

CLSA lowered shares of Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
ISUZY stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
